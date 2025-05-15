MLA attends installation of Peddamma idol

Hanamkonda: wardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju on Wednesday attended as chief guest at the installation ceremony of the Peddamma Thalli idol, organized by the Mudiraj community in Thimmapur village of 43rd division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation.

He performed special prayers. Later he participated in the idol installation ceremony of Sri Potharaju Swamy and performed Abhishekam. The priests then blessed the MLA . He expressed gratitude to the donors of the idol, Gampala Neelamma and Balayya, and to those who supported the temple construction.

Corporators Aruna Victor, Jalgam Anita, Ranjith Rao, mandal president Vaddepalli Prakash, division president Chinta Prakash, Warangal district YC vice-president Chevvu Sivarama Krishna, members of the Mudiraj community, Congress leaders, activists and devotees attended.