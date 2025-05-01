MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Directs Railway Officials to Provide Access Road for Farmers in Jampalli

Gadwal: Farmers in the village of Jampalli, located in Dharur Mandal of Gadwal Constituency, faced an unexpected hurdle when railway authorities reportedly denied them access across the railway track to reach their agricultural lands. With nearly 2,000 acres of farmland lying beyond the railway track, farmers were left stranded and unable to transport their equipment, bullock carts, and tractors to their fields.

Seeking help, the affected farmers approached their local legislator, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who promptly responded by visiting Jampalli village in person. The MLA inspected the site and interacted with both the farmers and railway officials to understand the situation firsthand.

During his visit, the MLA expressed strong disapproval of the railway authorities' refusal to permit farmers access across the track. He emphasized that denying farmers entry to their own lands, especially during a crucial agricultural season, was unjust and detrimental to their livelihood. He held discussions with senior railway officials, urging them to adopt a more sympathetic and fair approach toward the farmers.

Responding to the MLA's intervention, railway officials assured that a special passageway would be arranged alongside the track to facilitate smooth and unhindered access for the farmers. They committed to ensuring that the agricultural activities of the locals would not be disrupted in any manner.

The initiative was well-received by the villagers, and several people, including senior leader Venkateshwar Reddy, Jampalli residents, and railway authorities, were present during the visit and discussion.

This timely response by MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has brought relief to the farming community and reinforced the importance of responsive leadership in addressing grassroots issues.