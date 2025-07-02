MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Distributes Indiramma Housing Sanction Letters to Eligible Beneficiaries in Gadwal Mandal

Gadwal: In a significant step towards uplifting the underprivileged and fulfilling the promises of the Telangana State Government, local MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy presided over the distribution of Indiramma Housing Scheme proceedings to eligible beneficiaries of Gadwal Mandal. The event was held today at the MLA Camp Office in Gadwal district headquarters.

The Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has been actively implementing welfare schemes across all sections of society. Special emphasis has been placed on women’s empowerment, free electricity, gas cylinder subsidies, Rythu Bandhu, ration cards, and subsidized rice, among others. One such crucial initiative—the Indiramma Housing Scheme—aims to realize the dream of home ownership for the economically disadvantaged.

MLA Hands Over Housing Sanction Papers

During the event, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy personally handed over the sanction proceedings to the eligible recipients of the Indiramma housing allotments. The MLA was warmly welcomed and felicitated with a shawl and floral bouquets by party leaders and supporters.

MLA’s Address: Gratitude and Commitment

In his speech, MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy expressed deep gratitude to the people of Gadwal Mandal, crediting them for his political journey and for electing him twice. He stated:

“Gadwal Mandal has always stood by me. I am eternally thankful to each and every person who helped me achieve this position. Since being elected MLA, I’ve focused on the development of our region by bringing in state funds and working tirelessly for the people.”

He also highlighted that the Telangana Government, as part of its Six Guarantees, has already implemented multiple promises. These include:

Mahila Shakti – Monthly financial assistance for women,

Gas cylinders at ₹500,

200 units of free electricity,

Loan waivers for farmers.

Rythu Bandhu assistance,

Subsidized rice through ration cards.

Indiramma Housing Details

The Indiramma Housing Scheme is a cornerstone of the government’s vision to ensure every poor family has a permanent house. The scheme provides ₹5 lakh financial assistance for each house.

The MLA informed that in Gadwal Constituency, 3,500 houses have been sanctioned under the first phase, out of which 303 houses are allotted to Gadwal Mandal. These funds are transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, eliminating the need for any middlemen.

He urged all sanctioned beneficiaries to begin construction immediately, assuring that the government is fully committed to eradicating huts in the region and replacing them with proper homes. He further emphasized:

“The dream of owning a home is now becoming a reality through the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Our government is committed to making Gadwal a region free from huts and housing insecurity.”

Women Empowerment at the Core

The MLA praised CM Revanth Reddy’s government for prioritizing women’s development, offering them equal opportunities across business and social sectors. Through initiatives like Mahila Shakti, the government envisions women growing economically on par with men.

Assurance to Public

Concluding his speech, the MLA reassured the public:

“There is no need to worry. Every eligible person will benefit from the welfare schemes. I am now part of the government to ensure development across all sectors in the Gadwal Constituency. With the support of CM Revanth Reddy, we will continue working towards a better future for all.”

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by a host of political leaders and local dignitaries, including:

Subhan, Joint District Director,

Bandari Bhaskar, Former ZP Chairman,

Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Senior Leader,

Patel Prabhakar Reddy, Ramesh Naidu,

Former MPPs: Pratap Goud, Raja Reddy,

Former ZPTC: Rajashekar,

PACS Chairman: Thimmareddy,

Leaders and activists: Gopi Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy, Chakradhar, Majeed, Ashok Reddy, Satya Reddy, Ranganna, Neeleshwar Reddy, Venkat Ramulu, Lakshmikant Reddy, Narasimhulu, Hanumanth Reddy, Gopal, Satyanarayana, Krishna, Srinivasulu, Poodur Shyam, Keshav Reddy, Narender Reddy, Gurram Suri, Manyam, Jaganmohan Reddy, Krishna Reddy, Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Gopal Reddy, Raja Reddy, Ramachandra, and others.

The event was a strong reflection of the Telangana government's focus on inclusive development, especially targeting housing and women empowerment. The distribution of Indiramma Housing proceedings marks a new chapter of hope and stability for hundreds of families in Gadwal Mandal.