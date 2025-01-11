MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Inaugurates NPL Season-4 Cricket Tournament in Netivanipalli

Gadwal : Athletes Should Embrace Both Victory and Defeat Equally.

MLA Inaugurates NPL Season-4 Cricket Tournament on the Occasion of Sankranti Festival.

Today, the NPL Season-4 Cricket Tournament was grandly inaugurated by MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy in the villages of Netivanipalli and Thanda in Maldakal Mandal of the Gadwal constituency.

The MLA was warmly welcomed by athletes and villagers, who honored him with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers. The tournament was officially launched with the MLA ceremoniously playing cricket and participating in a coconut-breaking ritual to mark the commencement of the games.

As part of the event, the MLA also conducted the toss to kickstart the tournament.

MLA's Address:

In his speech, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy emphasized the Telangana state government’s commitment to promoting sports and supporting athletes. He highlighted the importance of excelling not just in academics but also in sports.

He praised rural talent, noting how many athletes from villages have represented Telangana at the national level in sports like cricket and kabaddi. Encouraging the youth, he expressed hope that some players from this tournament might one day represent India in cricket.

The MLA stressed the physical and mental benefits of sports, urging youth to balance studies with participation in sports to build resilience and discipline. He called on young athletes to aim for excellence and bring pride to their families, villages, and Gadwal district by showcasing their talent at state, national, and international levels.

He concluded by encouraging sportsmanship among players, stating that defeat is a stepping stone to success and that all participants should play with unity and brotherhood.

Participants in the Event:

Several prominent leaders and members of the Congress party attended the event, including:

Senior Congress leader Gaddam Krishna Reddy

Patel Prabhakar Reddy

Satyam Reddy

Former MPP Raja Reddy

Former Vice MPP Veeranna

Former Sarpanch Veeresh Nai

Senior Mandal Party Leaders Ajay, Venkatanna, Ramakrishna, Gopal, Jayaramulu, Jagannatham, and BhageerathaVamsi.

District Youth Congress Secretary Praveen,

Mandal Youth President Timmappa,

The event also witnessed enthusiastic participation from local youth leaders, party workers, and sports enthusiasts, making it a memorable start to the cricket season.



















