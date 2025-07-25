MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Launches Rs 3 Crore Infrastructure Development at Gadwal Agricultural Market Yard

Gadwal: In a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving facilities for farmers and laborers, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC (Cement Concrete) roads, a drainage system, and a compound wall at the Agricultural Market Yard in Gadwal district headquarters. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹3 crore.

A special Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) was performed by the MLA to mark the commencement of these developmental works. Addressing the gathering, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy emphasized the need to complete the CC roads, drainage system, and compound wall works promptly, so that the facilities can be made available to the public and farmers without delay.

In a show of welfare commitment, the MLA also distributed clothes to porters, hamalis (laborers), and daily wage workers at the market yard. This distribution was conducted under the leadership of the Agricultural Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman.

The event was attended by several prominent figures and local leaders, including:

Subhan, Director of the erstwhile district

Kurava Hanumanthu, Chairman of the Agricultural Market Committee

Bhandari Bhaskar, Former ZP Chairman

Gaddam Krishna Reddy and Ramesh Naidu, senior district leaders

Srikant Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Agricultural Market Yard

Vijay, Former Mandal Parishad President

Babar, Former Municipal Vice Chairman

Former councilors, Agricultural Market Yard Directors, party leaders, workers, and youth members

The initiative marks a significant step in strengthening rural infrastructure and ensuring better working conditions for those involved in the agriculture sector. Local residents and farmers have welcomed the move and expressed hope for swift completion and implementation.