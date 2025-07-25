Live
- South Korea: New unification minister prioritises resuming dialogue with North Korea
- ED attaches properties for embezzlement of Bhiwani Municipal Council funds
- Heavy rainfall lashes MP's Gwalior, Chambal divisions; waterlogging at Speaker Tomar's bungalow
- Uppairu Students Block RTC Bus in Rain, Demand Additional Service for Safe Commute
- India proud to be most trusted friend of Maldives: PM Modi
- Collector Santosh Orders Swift Action on Indiramma Housing Scheme — Warns Officials Over Delays
- Soha Ali Khan enjoys a fun workout session with Fatima Sana Shaikh, says 'next time push-ups pukka'
- Indira Mahila Shakti Mission 2025: A New Dawn for Women’s Empowerment in Dharur
- Northeast China issues alerts for rainstorms, flooding
- Gadwal Seed Cotton Farmers Betrayed: Rythu Sangham Demands Full Procurement and Rs 1 Lakh Investment Aid Per Acre
MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Launches Rs 3 Crore Infrastructure Development at Gadwal Agricultural Market Yard
Gadwal: In a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving facilities for farmers and laborers, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy laid the...
Gadwal: In a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving facilities for farmers and laborers, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC (Cement Concrete) roads, a drainage system, and a compound wall at the Agricultural Market Yard in Gadwal district headquarters. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹3 crore.
A special Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) was performed by the MLA to mark the commencement of these developmental works. Addressing the gathering, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy emphasized the need to complete the CC roads, drainage system, and compound wall works promptly, so that the facilities can be made available to the public and farmers without delay.
In a show of welfare commitment, the MLA also distributed clothes to porters, hamalis (laborers), and daily wage workers at the market yard. This distribution was conducted under the leadership of the Agricultural Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman.
The event was attended by several prominent figures and local leaders, including:
Subhan, Director of the erstwhile district
Kurava Hanumanthu, Chairman of the Agricultural Market Committee
Bhandari Bhaskar, Former ZP Chairman
Gaddam Krishna Reddy and Ramesh Naidu, senior district leaders
Srikant Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Agricultural Market Yard
Vijay, Former Mandal Parishad President
Babar, Former Municipal Vice Chairman
Former councilors, Agricultural Market Yard Directors, party leaders, workers, and youth members
The initiative marks a significant step in strengthening rural infrastructure and ensuring better working conditions for those involved in the agriculture sector. Local residents and farmers have welcomed the move and expressed hope for swift completion and implementation.