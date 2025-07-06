Live
MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Pays Tribute to Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on His Death Anniversary in Gadwal
Gadwal: On the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, a prominent social reformer and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy paid homage by garlanding his statue situated opposite the Government Hospital in Gadwal District Headquarters.
Speaking at the ceremony, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy praised Dr. Jagjivan Ram's relentless efforts for the upliftment and welfare of the marginalized and downtrodden sections of society. He described him as a visionary social reformer, freedom fighter, and a strong advocate of social justice who played a crucial role in shaping post-independence India.
"Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of backward communities. As the Labour Minister and later as the Deputy Prime Minister, he implemented policies that protected and empowered workers and underprivileged communities. His legacy is a source of inspiration for generations to come," the MLA stated.
MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy reiterated his commitment to carrying forward the ideals and vision of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, ensuring that his principles of equality, justice, and empowerment continue to guide future governance and community development.
The event witnessed participation from public representatives, former elected officials, senior leaders, party workers, and enthusiastic youth members who all came together to honor the memory of one of India’s most respected Dalit leaders.
The program concluded with a pledge to uphold the values for which Dr. Jagjivan Ram stood, with attendees expressing a renewed commitment to social justice and inclusive growth in the region.