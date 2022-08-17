MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy: Kollapur will get 2 new colleges

Nagarkurnool: Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy has promised that two professional education colleges – a polytechnic and a horticulture college – would come up in Kollapur constituency.

As part of the ongoing Independence Day celebrations, the MLA participated in a mass recitation of the national anthem in Kollapur on Tuesday. Students from various schools, colleges and members of public representatives took part in a big way in the mass singing of the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the present generation should know they were enjoying the fruits of sacrifices of lakhs of people who struggled for India's independence. They should learn about the great struggles and sacrifices made by great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and many other leaders to secure freedom for the country.

It was a matter of pride that India overcame many challenges and grew into one of the world's leading countries in all aspects. "It is very important that our present generation, particularly the students must know about the great leaders of our country who sacrificed their lives for the sake of India's freedom. Every student must acquire discipline and develop a sense of responsibility towards our society," said the MLA.

Later, the MLA who took part in a rally from of Babu Jagjeevan Ram statue at RDO office to Mahatma Gandhi statue. He wished that patriotism be instilled among the students and all educational institutions must make the singing of national anthem compulsory. The MLA advised the students to follow in the footsteps of great leaders of India. He added that Kollapur constituency was making progress on all fronts.