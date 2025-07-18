MLA conducts surprise inspection at PHC

Nagarkurnool: Local MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of the Primary Health Centre located at Telkapally Mandal headquarters on Thursday. During the visit, he observed a shortage of medical staff at the facility.

Responding to complaints from locals that medical services were unavailable during night hours, the MLA reviewed the attendance registers and inquired about the number of staff nurses and doctors present on duty. He also examined details regarding doctors currently deputed to the Government Hospital in Nagarkurnool.

Upon learning that only one nurse was available during night shifts, he immediately contacted the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) and instructed him to deploy the necessary staff without delay.

Dr Rajesh Reddy expressed concern, stating that the hospital, located on the Srisailam highway, must operate with round-the-clock medical services.

He emphasized that, while the government is making significant efforts to improve public healthcare, negligence by staff will not be tolerated.

He assured that he remains fully committed to ensuring public health services are maintained properly and that all necessary medical staff will be made available.

Accompanying him during the inspection were Market Committee Chairman Ramana Rao, Vice Chairman Jangaiah, Youth Congress President Vinod, former MPP Banda Parvathalu, and several local leaders from Telkapally Mandal.