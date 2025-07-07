MLA Dhanpal performs special puja on Ekadashi

Nizamabad: Onthe occasion of Pavitra’s first Ekadashi, BJP MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana participated in special puja with devotion at Vithaleshwar temple in Nizamabad on Sunday. The MLA himself performed special puja to Vithala Rukmini Ammavars and offered aartis along with the devotees.

He was welcomed by the temple priests and given a warm welcome to the temple committee.

Later, the MLA said that the first Ekadashi in the month of Ashada is special for Hindus.

With the grace of Vishnu Murthy, he wished that all the people should be healthy and happy, especially for the farmers, at this time when it rains well, suitable rains will fall and the crops will grow well.

Local corporator Erram Sudhir, temple committee members and a large number of devotees participated in this puja programme.