MLA distributes KL, SM cheques

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Tudi Megha Reddy on Tuesday distributed the ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ and ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ cheques to the beneficiaries at an event organised here as well as in Gopalpet and Revalli mandals.
Speaking on the occasion, he said under the Congress governance all government schemes would directly benefit the poor. Reddy urged people not to be misled by middlemen.
