MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Distributes CMRF Cheques to 57 Beneficiaries

Nagar kurnool: At the MLA camp office located in the Nagarkurnool district headquarters, MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy distributed cheques under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to 57 beneficiaries from various villages in Thimmajipet and Tadoor mandals.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA commended the Telangana government for launching numerous welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of the poor. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state is actively implementing welfare programs to ensure financial security for all sections of society, particularly the economically weaker sections.

He emphasized that the assistance being provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is a great support for the poor, especially during emergencies and for medical treatment. He noted that the scheme has proven to be a lifeline for many struggling families.

Dr. Rajesh Reddy highlighted the compassionate and service-oriented governance of CM Revanth Reddy and stated that special efforts are being made to stand by every underprivileged family in the state.

The beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the government and the MLA for the timely assistance. Concluding the event, MLA Rajesh Reddy called on everyone to work together for public welfare and contribute to the development of the state.

The event was attended by several local leaders, Congress party workers, villagers, and the beneficiaries.