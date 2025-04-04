Live
MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Lays Foundation Stone for District Women’s Federation Building
Highlights
Local MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy laid the foundation stone on Friday for a new District Women’s Federation building, which will be constructed near the SP office in the district headquarters at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the government has sanctioned Rs. 5 crore for the construction of this state-of-the-art building. He emphasized that the government is committed to supporting women’s associations and highlighted that when women grow economically, their families reach greater heights.
The event was attended by members of the Women’s Federation, officials, leaders, and party workers.
