MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Urges Fast-Tracking of Vattam Reservoir Completion for Farmers' Benefit

Nagar Kurnool: During a visit to the unified Palamuru district, MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy requested Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials to expedite the construction of the Vattam Reservoir. He emphasized the importance of completing the project quickly to provide water to the farmers in his constituency, who heavily depend on the reservoir for their agricultural needs.

Dr. Rajesh Reddy also highlighted the need to complete other key projects like the Venkatadri Reservoir and Bhakta Markandeya Project to ensure the availability of irrigation water, protecting the interests of farmers. These points were discussed during a review meeting held at the District Collector's office, which included ministers and officials from the Finance and Irrigation Departments, along with other MLAs from the unified Palamuru district.

The meeting, attended by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Planning Committee Vice-Chairman Chinnareddy, and MP Mallu Ravi, focused on the progress of these critical irrigation projects.



