MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu asks officials to be alert

Peddapalli: MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu directed the authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent any problems to people due to the heavy rains that have been falling for the last two days.

He asked the people of Godavari and Maneru river basins to be alert and not to venture out as the flow of Godavari River increa sed. Due to the heavy rains people were asked to take adequate precautions to avoid accidents.

Authorities should educate the people and give advance information to prevent electrical accidents from happening especially in the villages.

Sanitary staff should carry out sanitisation measures, the MLA said. Officials should monitor the situation and medical staff should be available to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

In the background of heavy rains, officials of various departments should be vigilant in Mantha ni constituency and advised to take appropriate measures, he noted.