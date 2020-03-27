 Top
MLA Gadari Kishore inspects Jajireddy Gudem, asks people to stay home

MLA Gadari Kishore inquiring the police officials about the ground report of lockdown situation at Jajireddy gudem on Friday
Highlights

Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore inspected the situation at Jaji Reddy gudem and advised the people to restrict themselves to homes during the lockdown...

Tungaturthi (Suryapet): Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore inspected the situation at Jajireddy Gudem and advised the people to restrict themselves to homes during the lockdown period.

He instructed police officials to create awareness among the people coming from outstations on Carona and keep a tab on them to prevent the spread of Carona. He instructed police to take action on those who are roaming on the roads unnecessarily


