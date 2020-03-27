MLA Gadari Kishore inspects Jajireddy Gudem, asks people to stay home

Tungaturthi (Suryapet): Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore inspected the situation at Jajireddy Gudem and advised the people to restrict themselves to homes during the lockdown period.

He instructed police officials to create awareness among the people coming from outstations on Carona and keep a tab on them to prevent the spread of Carona. He instructed police to take action on those who are roaming on the roads unnecessarily



