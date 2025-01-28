MLA Gandra inaugurates ventilators at govt hospital

Bhupalapally: MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and district Collector Rahul Sharma inaugurated the new ventilators provided through HDFC Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds at Bhupalpalli district Government General Hospital to improve healthcare services on Monday.

On this occasion, Rao said that the installation of ventilators would make emergency medical services more accessible. He appreciated HDFC Bank for providing ventilators worth 32 lakh.

He noted that people from the district, as well as from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, come in large numbers for medical services and suggested providing an MRI machine for emergency medical services.