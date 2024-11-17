MLA hails environ-friendly ventures by entrepreneurs

Choutuppal (Yadadri- Bhongir): “Theexcessive use of plastic poses a significant threat to human survival in the future,” stated Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. On Saturday, a new industry, Ramani Bio Compostica, which manufactures bags from corn husks, was inaugurated at the Green Industrial Park in Dandu Malkapur by MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi, TGIC Chairman Nirmala Jaggareddy, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajgopal emphasised the widespread daily use of plastic products by humans, which has led to numerous health issues. He highlighted the importance of ensuring a good environment for future generations, even if financial wealth is not passed on to them.

The MLA pointed out that the Musi River has been heavily polluted due to the chemical waste released by pharmaceutical companies. However, he lauded the establishment of pollution-free industries in Dandu Malkapur.

Meanwhile, the leaders appealed to everyone to reduce plastic usage.

The event was attended by TIF State President K. Sudheer Reddy, KOVI National President Lalitha, industry representatives Dr. Prasad and Ramani, Municipal Chairman Venreddy Raju, former ZPTC Chilukuri Prabhakar Reddy, and Block Congress President Akula Indrasena Reddy, among others.