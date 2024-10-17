Live
MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy vows to work for aqua progress
Mahabubnagar: In a significant initiative to enhance local fisheries, Jadcharla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy released 60,000 fishlings into Nasrullahbad village pond on Wednesday. This event, organized in collaboration with the fisheries department, marks a continued effort to improve the region’s aquatic ecosystem.
During the event, MLA Reddy emphasised his commitment to showcasing substantial development within the next two years. “I promise to demonstrate what real development looks like,” he stated, highlighting the unprecedented level of funding secured for the constituency over the past decade.
On the occasion, he announced plans to introduce 24.72 lakh fishlings across 386 ponds in the six mandals of the constituency. He explained the ecological benefits of introducing various types of fish to the pond.
Reddy issued a stern warning to BRS leaders, asserting that attempts to block ongoing development projects would no longer be tolerated. Reflecting on the past decade of BRS rule, Reddy spoke of harassment faced by Congress workers. He asked them to exercise restraint, while promising to prioritise the constituency’s growth.
Badepally Market Committee Chairman Tangella Jyoti, Congress activists and local officials were present.