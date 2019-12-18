Trending :
MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy distributes clothes to Christians

Highlights

MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy distributed new clothes to Christians for the upcoming Christmas, here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the...

Pargi : MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy distributed new clothes to Christians for the upcoming Christmas, here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the Telangana government is implementing such programmes.

Earlier, no government tried to implement the programmes like this, he said. BC welfare officer Pushpalatha, MROs, ZPTCs, MPTCs and TRS Leaders, Christian religious Leaders were also present.

