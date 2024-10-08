MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Named Election In-charge for Ralegaon in Maharashtra Polls

Nagar Kurnool: As part of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nagar kurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy has been appointed as the election in-charge for the Ralegaon constituency within the Yavatmal parliamentary region, with the goal of securing Congress party’s victory in the state.

In this context, he attended the district OBC cell meeting held today at the Yavatmal district Congress office as the chief guest. During the meeting, he emphasized that the upliftment of OBCs in terms of economic, political, and other areas of development is only possible under the Congress party. He urged all OBCs to unite and work together towards the goal of raising the Congress flag on Maharashtra soil in the upcoming assembly elections.

The event was attended by former minister Prof. Vasant Chindhujii Purke, District Congress President Praful Mankar, District OBC Cell President Bhanudas Mali, Vice Presidents Rajendra Hadale, Secretaries Vijay Raut, Rajivji Gute, Mahendra Botke, and other prominent Congress leaders.