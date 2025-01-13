  • Menu
MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Participates in the Grand Bandalaguda Competitions

The Bandalaguda competitions held during the Sankranti festival in Taduru Mandal were celebrated with much enthusiasm.

NagarKurnool: The Bandalaguda competitions held during the Sankranti festival in Taduru Mandal were celebrated with much enthusiasm. The event was inaugurated by MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, who attended as the chief guest. A large number of villagers participated in the event, which illuminated the entire village with the festive spirit of Sankranti.

For the past few years, the Bandalaguda competitions have been a major highlight in the Taduru Mandal headquarters. Participants from distant areas traveled to take part in this traditional and lively event. The competitions, which have become an annual fixture, attracted a large crowd.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the event, the police took strong measures and implemented strict security arrangements, preventing any untoward incidents from occurring. The festival was a grand success, and the enthusiasm of the villagers added to the celebrations, making it a memorable occasion for all involved.

