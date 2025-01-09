Live
MLA lays foundation stone for devpt works
Bhupalapally: Providing welfare schemes to the eligible is the goal of the people’s government, said MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao during the foundation laying ceremony for development works in Kamalapur.
The MLA laid the foundation for several development works in Kamalapur in Bhupalpalli constituency on Wednesday.
Using MGNREGS funds of Rs 50 lakhs the foundation was laid for the construction of CC roads and side drainage in the village. The MLA mentioned that under CM Revanth Reddy’s people’s government, justice will be done to all the poor.
The goal of the Congress government is to provide development and welfare schemes to the eligible in public administration. He also stated that the government is working hard to devel-op women in all fields.