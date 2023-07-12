MLA Nomula Bhagat distributes podu pattas to tribals

Nagarjuna Sagar: MLA Nomula Bhagat Kumar distributed podu land pattas to 102 tribal farmers for 2,000 acres at a function held in Halia on Tuesday.



Tribal farmers of Tripuraram, Thirumalagiri Sagar and Peddavoor mandals attended the event in a large number. Before the event, a massive rally of tribal farmers was taken out from Halia main Center to Lakshmi Narasimha Garden.

Addressing the meeting, MLA Bhagath stated that CM KCR is a man of deeds and added that he was committed for tribal welfare. The previous Congress rulers only used tribals for votebank politics but there is no record of supporting tribals, he added.

KCR is the only Chief Minister who focused on tribal development, he stressed. For development of tribals, CM KCR increased their reservation from 6 per cent to 10 per cent and upgraded thandas to Gram Panchyats. CM KCR is the leader who has given the Podu land to the tribals who have been living by cultivating the forest land for many years, he stressed.

CM KCR distributed 7.19 lakh acres to tribals, the MLA said, adding that Congress leaders remember tribes whenever they lose power in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. Jana Reddy, who was a seven-time MLA and Minister for 16 years, did nothing for tribals of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. It is ironic that Jana’s son is doing a padayatra in the name of Girijana Chaitanya Yatra.

“Why were not a single tribal thanda made into gram panchayat during Congress reign. Why tribal reservations were not increased in Congress regime,” he questioned. He advised tribals of the constituency not to fall into the trap of Congress party leaders.

Referring State Congress chief Revanth Reddy’s comments on free power to agriculture sector, he urged farmers to drive away Congress and the Congress leader. He said Congress leaders make comments at their discretion and hurting the farmers and farming community.

He cautioned people of Sagar constituency stating that Congress never respect good programmes that are designed by people’s party like BRS.

He called upon farmers and party cadres to burn effigies of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy over his comments on free power to the agriculture sector being supplied by the State government.

TRICOR chairman Islavath Ramchanfra Naik, ZP vice chairman Irgi Peddulu, ZPTC Abbi Krishna Reddy, PD Raj Kumar, district DCCB director Bilineneni Anjaiah, Municipal Chairman Vempati Parvathamma Shankaraiah, MPP Bollam Jayamma Reddy, women and farmers in large number attended the event.