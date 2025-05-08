Live
MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques
Nirmal: Mudhole MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel stated that the government is taking steps to ensure that welfare schemes reach people promptly.He distributed...
Nirmal: Mudhole MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel stated that the government is taking steps to ensure that welfare schemes reach people promptly.
He distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 116 beneficiaries from the town and mandal belonging to SC, ST, and minority communities at the IKP office in Bhainsa on Wednesday.
He mentioned that unlike before, cheques are now being issued to beneficiaries within a short period after applying. Only 118 applications are still pending.
He demanded that the Congress government provide one lakh rupees along with a gold coin. He criticized the government for failing to fulfill its promises and stated that he would raise this issue in the Assembly. The event was attended by deputy tahsildar Ashok, former Market Committee chairman Rajesh Babu, former MPP Abdul Razak and others.