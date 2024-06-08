  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu and villagers met on the problems of Kamalapuram village

MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu and villagers met on the problems of Kamalapuram village
x
Highlights

Manuguru: The people of Kamalapuram village, a Godavari flood affected area of ​​Manuguru Municipality, at Praja Bhavan MLA Camp Office of Manuguru...

Manuguru: The people of Kamalapuram village, a Godavari flood affected area of ​​Manuguru Municipality, at Praja Bhavan MLA Camp Office of Manuguru Mandal Center of Bhadradri Kothagudem District, submitted a petition to MLA Sri Payam on the flood affected issues.Villagers... MLA Sri Payam responded positively.

He said that he will work for the development of the village. MLA Sri Payam Venkateshwarlu said that he will conduct a comprehensive survey and move the people of the low-lying areas to safer places and build Indiramma houses on behalf of the government so that the people will not suffer in the future due to the Godavari flood. In this program public representatives, Congress party leaders, activists and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X