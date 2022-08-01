MLA Podem calls on Governor Tamilisai

Bhadrachalam: MLA Podem Veeraiah met Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan at Rajbhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. During the meeting, the MLA urged the Governor to direct the State government to take measures to save Bhadrachalam from floods. He submitted a memorandum to Governor, listing the extent of property loss and the measures need to be taken to prevent their recurrence.

The MLA also took up the issues of the five panchayats of Yetpaka, Kannayagudem, Purushothapatnam, Gundal and Pitchukulapadu which were merged in AP. Their interests were not being taken care of the AP government and it recently ignored their plight during the floods. The people were no longer willing to continue their villages in Andhra Pradesh. They took out protests and demanded their re-merger into Telangna State, he informed the Governor.

Veeraiah also stated that the TRS government had not conducted local body elections in Bhadrachlam major panchayat. The elections were last conducted in 2014. Congress party leaders B Srinivas, N Venkanna, S Naresh, B Satish, B Ramu and Aditya accompanied the MLA.