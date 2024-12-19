  • Menu
MLA Prakash Reddy raises pitch for deg college in Armoor

Nizamabad: MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy on Wednesday raised the problems related to his constituency while speaking in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

He said hostels like Nutpalli and Kudwanpur do not have minimum facilities, small contractors are not getting bills and work is not being done due to small mistakes in the system.

He demanded that a degree college should be granted to Nandipet and an agricultural university should be set up in Ankapur so that the farmers grow 4 crops more. The MLA said that Ankapur is a village with all the qualifications. He expressed his gratitude to the government for sanctioning an integrated school.

Responding on his demands, Minister Sridhar Babu said that soon the funds will be sanctioned only for the establishment of a new school.

