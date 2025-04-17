Live
MLA Rajesh Reddy performs Bhoomi Puja for CC road
Nagar Kurnool: As part of the efforts to improve rural infrastructure, MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy on Wednesday performed the Bhoomi Puja for the construction of cement concrete (CC) roads in Gouthampally village under the SC Sub-Plan.
The project aims to enhance connectivity within the village, especially in SC-dominated areas, ensuring safer and more durable roads. aSpeaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasised the Congress government’s commitment to uplifting marginalized communities by providing better infrastructure, healthcare, and education.
He stated that such development works are part of a broader plan to bring all-round progress to every corner of the constituency.
The programme witnessed active participation from the local community. Former village Sarpanch Yadav Reddy, ex-councillors, village leaders, and party workers were present and expressed gratitude to the MLA for responding to long-pending demands.
They appreciated the government’s focus on rural
development and social equity. The event concluded with MLA Rajesh Reddy interacting with the villagers, listening to their concerns, and assuring them of continued support in resolving local issues.