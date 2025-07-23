MLA Rajgopal Reddy distributes ration cards

Choutuppal (Yadadri Bhongir): A programme for the distribution of ration cards was held in Choutuppal town on Tuesday, with Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy attending as the chief guest. The event was inaugurated by lighting the ceremonial lamp, jointly by Raj Gopal Reddy and MLC Nellikanti Satyam. The MLA handed over new ration cards to beneficiaries from Choutuppal Mandal and Municipality. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy stated, “For years, poor people have been waiting for new ration cards. Today, it is a matter of joy that we are distributing them to genuine beneficiaries, beyond caste or political affiliation.”

He added that the Congress government has been working hard to revive a collapsed economy while simultaneously delivering welfare schemes to the underprivileged. He recalled that the party introduced the fine rice scheme in the past to prevent substandard rice from falling into the hands of middlemen and to ensure that every rupee spent by the government benefits the poor.

He expressed disappointment that those who fought in the Telangana movement had to face neglect for the past ten years. “The Congress party gave India its freedom and created Telangana. Only Congress can deliver true justice to the poor,” he said, urging people to keep their blessings with the Congress party for a better future.

Satyam criticised the previous government for not issuing a single new ration card or even adding new names to existing ones. He praised the current government’s commitment to people’s needs and lauded the distribution of fine rice to the poor.