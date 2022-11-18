MLA Sanjay donates Rs 10 lakh for Brahmin building

Jagitial: MLA Sanjay Kumar donated Rs10lakh funds to the Brahmin community building, at the Vana Bojanalu programme of the District Brahmin Spiritual Assembly on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that he has good relationship with the members of the Brahmin community and he is happy to donate funds for the buildings of all the caste community in Jagitial town.

"I am giving Rs 10 lakh to the Brahmin community building,' the MLA said. He said that Chief Minister KCR is working for the development of all the caste communities. Later the priests blessed and presented prasadam to him.

This programme was held under the patronage of Paulestheshwara Swamy Temple Chairman Kondal Rao.

Jagitial Rural MPP Rajendra Prasad, S Rajender Sharma, Priests Association presidents S Parthasaradi Sharma, Raypalle Harikrishna, Surendher, priests of Vemulawada Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple, members of Brahmin caste and others participated in the programme.