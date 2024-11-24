MLA Shri Ganesh Participates in Maha Sudarshana Homam and Srinivasa Kalyanam in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: MLA Shri Ganesh actively took part in the Maha Sudarshana Homam and Srinivasa Kalyanam, held with 54 homagundas at the Sri Pochamma, Peddamma, and Yellamma Temple in Annanagar as part of the Karthika month celebrations.

Expressing his gratitude, the MLA stated, “I feel fortunate to participate in the homam alongside all the devotees during this auspicious month.” He extended his heartfelt wishes for the grace of Swami and Ammavar to bless the people of the community.

Shri Ganesh praised the organizers for their efforts in executing the pooja program flawlessly and acknowledged the significance of such events in fostering community spirit.

The program attracted a substantial turnout, with numerous local Congress leaders and devotees joining the festivities, highlighting the importance of cultural and spiritual gatherings in the region.