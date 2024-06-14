  • Menu
MLA Shri Payam Garuwas the chief guest in the program of Amma Adarsh ​​School Mana Ooru Mana Body

Highlights

MLA Sri Payam participated as the chief guest in the Amma Adarsha School "Badi Bata" mass literacy program organized in the high school of Bhadradri Kothagudem

Kothagudem: MLA Sri Payam participated as the chief guest in the Amma Adarsha School "Badi Bata" mass literacy program organized in the high school of Bhadradri Kothagudem District Manuguru Mandal Samithisingara Panchayat Bapuji Nagar village, the school management MLA.

Gari was honored with a shawl, on this occasion the school children were given letters and textbooks, notebooks and clothes were distributed. After that, the Legislators of Pinapaka Constituency, Sri Payam Venkateshwarlu, asked everyone to enroll their children in government schools. Representatives of the people, leaders of the Congress party, activists, etc. participated in this program

