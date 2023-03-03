MLA slams Revanth for remarks against projects

Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar hit out at the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his comments against irrigation projects in Husnabad constituency. Speaking to the press at Husnabad on Thursday, he accused Revanth Reddy of making meaningless comments and said Gauravelli's project work was being completed; the Congress leader can't digest it.





Revanth Reddy who supported anarchies of Andhra capitalists and political injustices was speaking derisively about the progress achieved by the BRS party. When Congress party started Gandipalli and Gauravelli projects the capacity was 1.5 TMCs. Why Congress leaders Ponnam Prabhakar and Praveen Reddy, who were the closest friends of the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, could not do these things when you were in power, Sathish Kumar sought to know.





Chief Minister KCR who felt that 1.2 TMC of Gauravelli project water was not enough and took steps to irrigate 1.7 lakh acres with 8.2 TMC. 4, 000 acres of land has been acquired and compensation was paid to the farmers as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, the MLA said.





Apart from that special package was also given by ST Corporation. A package of Rs 8 lakh would be given by ST Corporation after taking it to the notice of Chief Minister KCR. There were no government lands in the Gauravelli project; they were sarf-e-khas lands.











