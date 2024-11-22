MLA Sri Ganesh Engages ASHA Workers and Resource Persons in Caste Census Meeting

CANTONMENT CONSTITUENCY - MLA Sri Ganesh held a significant meeting today with ASHA workers and resource persons to discuss the ongoing caste census survey being conducted across Telangana by the Congress government, led by Revanth Reddy.

During the meeting, participants shared insights on the survey process and voiced their concerns about their roles and contributions in the community. ASHA workers expressed dissatisfaction regarding the lack of recognition for their hard work, prompting the MLA to address these issues directly.

Sri Ganesh responded positively to their grievances, assuring ASHA workers and resource persons that he would work towards resolving their concerns. He committed to enhancing their social standing and ensuring they receive the respect they deserve within the community.

The MLA took a moment to commend the exceptional efforts of ASHA workers and resource persons in facilitating the caste census survey and implementing various government schemes aimed at benefiting the public. Their dedication to serving the community was recognized as an integral part of the success of these initiatives.

This meeting serves as a testament to the ongoing dialogue between local leaders and grassroots workers, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the hard work of those on the front lines of public health and welfare.