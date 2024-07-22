  • Menu
MLA Sri Ganesh seeks blessings for Cantonment Constituency during Secunderabad Ujjain Mahankali Bonala Utsavam

As the Secunderabad Ujjain Mahankali Bonala Utsavam is underway, MLA Sri Ganesh visited several temples of Ammavari in the Cantonment Constituency to seek blessings for the people.

Secunderabad : As the Secunderabad Ujjain Mahankali Bonala Utsavam is underway, MLA Sri Ganesh visited several temples of Ammavari in the Cantonment Constituency to seek blessings for the people. The MLA expressed his desire for the residents of the constituency to be blessed with Ashta Aishwarya (eight types of prosperity) and Ayurajyoga (long life and good health).


During his visit to the temples, MLA Sri Ganesh offered prayers and participated in the rituals, seeking the divine intervention of Goddess Mahankali for the well-being and prosperity of the Cantonment Constituency. He also interacted with the devotees present at the temples and urged them to maintain peace and harmony in the community.


"I pray to Goddess Mahankali to shower her blessings on the people of Cantonment Constituency and ensure their happiness and prosperity. May they be blessed with Ashta Aishwarya and Ayurajyoga for a fulfilling life," MLA Sri Ganesh said.


The Secunderabad Ujjain Mahankali Bonala Utsavam is a popular festival celebrated with great fervor in the region, and MLA Sri Ganesh's participation in the festivities has garnered appreciation from the local residents. As the celebrations continue, the MLA reiterated his commitment to serving the people and working towards their welfare.







