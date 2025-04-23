MLA Sriganesh Reviews Facilities at Balamrai Primary Health Centre

In a recent visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Cantonment Ward 3, Balamrai, MLA Sriganesh took the opportunity to inquire about the available facilities and the services being offered to local residents.

Following his assessment, the MLA expressed his satisfaction with the operations of the PHC. However, noting the increasing number of patients seeking care, he engaged with Cantonment CEO Madhukar Nayak to discuss the possibility of allocating additional rooms to the PHC, in order to establish extra beds as requested by the staff.

During the visit, MLA Sriganesh reaffirmed his commitment to public service, stating that the health and wellbeing of the community would remain a top priority for the state government. He assured both the medical staff and the public of his ongoing support for the PHC and its needs.

Accompanying MLA Sriganesh during this visit were former Cantonment Vice President Jampana Pratap and other local representatives, all of whom shared a collective aim to enhance healthcare services in the area.