Live
- Domlur Residents Clean Up Neglected Burial Ground
- MLA Sriganesh Reviews Facilities at Balamrai Primary Health Centre
- Pawan Kalyan condemns Pahalgam terror attack, announces mourning period
- Gen Z workforce in Indian BFSI sector nearly doubles in 2 years: Report
- Bengaluru Techie’s Home Buying Struggle: A Lesson in Caution
- Take decisive action, this is about our nation: K'taka Home Minister on Pahalgam attack
- Teaching students the value of money
- The self-care science shift
- Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves-starrer Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to stream exclusively on Prime Video India from 24 April
- Inspiring Quotes for World Book Day 2025
MLA Sriganesh Reviews Facilities at Balamrai Primary Health Centre
In a recent visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Cantonment Ward 3, Balamrai, MLA Sriganesh took the opportunity to inquire about the available facilities and the services being offered to local residents.
In a recent visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Cantonment Ward 3, Balamrai, MLA Sriganesh took the opportunity to inquire about the available facilities and the services being offered to local residents.
Following his assessment, the MLA expressed his satisfaction with the operations of the PHC. However, noting the increasing number of patients seeking care, he engaged with Cantonment CEO Madhukar Nayak to discuss the possibility of allocating additional rooms to the PHC, in order to establish extra beds as requested by the staff.
During the visit, MLA Sriganesh reaffirmed his commitment to public service, stating that the health and wellbeing of the community would remain a top priority for the state government. He assured both the medical staff and the public of his ongoing support for the PHC and its needs.
Accompanying MLA Sriganesh during this visit were former Cantonment Vice President Jampana Pratap and other local representatives, all of whom shared a collective aim to enhance healthcare services in the area.