MLA Suryanarayana Gupta Condemns Terror Attack in Jammu & Kashmir

Nizamabad Urban BJP MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir. He described it as a cowardly act to target and kill innocent people from a specific community. He made these remarks while attending a program at the Bhagyanagar Ayyappa Seva Samithi (BASS) office in Osmangunj, Hyderabad.

On this occasion, the MLA unveiled a poster related to the annadanam (food donation) program to be conducted in Badrinath during the Saraswati River Pushkaralu from May 15 to 26, jointly organized by Bhagyanagar Ayyappa Seva Samithi and the Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Arya Vaishya Nithyanna Satram Trust. He appreciated the initiative and said such services were commendable.

BASS president Kyatham Radhakrishna, General Secretary Medishetti Rakesh, Treasurer CA Anil Nair, Yada Ashok Gupta, Bilakanti Raju Prem Gandhi, N Jagadish Gupta, Vijay Bhaskar, Srihari and others participated in the program.