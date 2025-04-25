Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
MLA Suryanarayana Gupta Condemns Terror Attack in Jammu & Kashmir
Nizamabad Urban BJP MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir.
Nizamabad Urban BJP MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir. He described it as a cowardly act to target and kill innocent people from a specific community. He made these remarks while attending a program at the Bhagyanagar Ayyappa Seva Samithi (BASS) office in Osmangunj, Hyderabad.
On this occasion, the MLA unveiled a poster related to the annadanam (food donation) program to be conducted in Badrinath during the Saraswati River Pushkaralu from May 15 to 26, jointly organized by Bhagyanagar Ayyappa Seva Samithi and the Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Arya Vaishya Nithyanna Satram Trust. He appreciated the initiative and said such services were commendable.
BASS president Kyatham Radhakrishna, General Secretary Medishetti Rakesh, Treasurer CA Anil Nair, Yada Ashok Gupta, Bilakanti Raju Prem Gandhi, N Jagadish Gupta, Vijay Bhaskar, Srihari and others participated in the program.