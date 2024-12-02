MLA Tellam Venkat Rao assures devpt of mandals

Mulugu: Bhadrachalam MLA Dr Tellam Venkata Rao stated that the pre-primary education programme implemented in Anganwadi centers is a model for the nation (Play School). He also emphasised that the government’s goal is to develop remote areas.

MLA Rao, along with District Collector Diwakar TS, laid foundation stones for the construction of roads, gram panchayat buildings, and Anganwadi centre buildings in Wajedu and VenkatapuramMandals within the Bhadrachalam constituency.

During this event, they distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak checks to newly married women in these mandals. The MLA also participated in traditional ceremonies such as Seemantham (a baby shower ritual) and Aksharabhyasam(a traditional initiation into education) held at Anganwadi centres.

The MLA mentioned that funds amounting to Rs 15 crore for Nagaram to Prayapatal and Rs 7 crore for Incharlapally to Mutharam roads were approved within ten months. He assured further development in these mandals, highlighting plans to bring more road projects under the purview of the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare Departments.

He praised the government’s efforts in addressing gaps for economically disadvantaged families by organizing literacy and baby shower ceremonies grandly through Anganwadi centres, contrasting it with affluent families’ preference for private institutions like Basara.