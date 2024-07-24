MLA Tellam Venkatarao turns Surgeon during emergency at Bhadrachalam Hospital

In a remarkable display of commitment, local MLA Tellam Venkatarao, a qualified surgeon, stepped in to perform emergency caesarean sections for two pregnant women at the Bhadrachalam government area hospital. This urgent situation arose as the Godavari flood caused significant disruption in the agency area, leading to a shortage of medical staff at the hospital.

With four of the five surgeons recently transferred and the only remaining surgeon fulfilling duties, the hospital faced a daunting challenge when two expectant mothers began experiencing labour pains. Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the impossibility of transferring the patients, hospital authorities reached out to MLA Venkatarao, who was actively engaged in flood relief efforts at the time.

Rushing to the hospital, Venkatarao successfully performed caesarean sections on both women. Bhimanaboina Swapna from Wreguballi, Dummugudem mandal, gave birth to a healthy baby boy, while Puspali, a resident from Ambedkar Nagar, Charla mandal, welcomed a baby girl. This exceptional act of service has earned him praise from local residents, who expressed gratitude for his dedication to maternal care in such challenging times.

Dr. Mallesh, the anesthetist, and gynecologist Dr. Srinidhi, along with nursing staff Kalyani, Vijayalakshmi, Meena, Sita, and Bhavani, aided in the maternity services, showcasing a collaborative effort to ensure the safety of both mothers and their newborns.