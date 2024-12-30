MLA Thudi: Much work done, more in pipeline

In a candid conversation with Hans India, Thudi Mega Reddy, the MLA of Wanaparthy constitu-ency, shared his insights on the transformative initiatives and development projects undertaken during his first year in office. Speaking to A Raju, he explained his initiatives in various sectors in the last one year and vowed to fulfil all commitments made to the people

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you elaborate on the key projects taken up during this period?

Thank you! Over the past year, our focus has been on transforming Wanaparthy and Pebbair into model municipalities. Under the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corpora-tion (TUFIDC), we secured`60 crore, with`50 crore allocated for Wanaparthy municipality and`10 crore for Pebbair municipality. Additionally, under the central government’s Amruth Scheme, we ob-tained`80 crore –`70 crore for Wanaparthy and`10 crore for Pebbair – for improving water sup-ply, roads, parks, and other public amenities.

What initiatives are taken for women and SHGs in Wanaparthy?

We’ve invested`5 crore in constructing a dedicated Mahila Samikhya building to support self-help groups. This facility serves as a hub for empowering women through various activities and programs.

Share details on the spending on rural infrastructure

Of course. Through the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS),`30 crore was allo-cated for constructing roads and drains in various villages and mandals. Under the Special Develop-ment Fund, we allocated another`10 crore for internal roads in mandal headquarters and munici-palities.

What was done to enhance educational facilities?

Significant steps have been taken in this regard.`14 crore was spent on constructing Amma Adarsha Patashalas, and`64 crore has been allocated to renovate government schools and colleges, includ-ing those where our Chief Minister Revanth Reddy studied. Additionally, we’re working on establish-ing a Young India Integrated School with an investment of`150 crore.

Healthcare is a pressing concern. What are your plans?

The state government has sanctioned a`202-crore, 502-bed Government General Hospital to com-plement the existing medical college. This facility will offer advanced healthcare services, ensuring better medical care for the people of Wanaparthy.

Throw light on housing initiatives for the poor

We’ve already secured 5,300 houses under the state government’s housing scheme. In the next year,`19.25 crore will be spent on constructing Indiramma houses, providing much-needed shelter to underprivileged families.

How is Wanaparthy being positioned as an IT hub?

Absolutely. The government has sanctioned`22 crore for constructing an IT Hub in Wanaparthy, with the foundation stone to be laid soon by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This initiative aims to attract IT investments and create job opportunities.

Tell us about upcoming infra projects in the district

Several major projects are in the pipeline:`81 crore has been allocated for constructing a new Court Complex; 42 crore is set aside for doubling and improving the Wanaparthy to Pedda Mandadi road;`40 crore has been sanctioned for Panchayat Raj road works under MRR and CRR funds. Additional-ly, proposals have been sent to the central government for a Navodaya School and a Krishi Vigyan Kendra research centre.

What support has been extended to farmers?

We’ve addressed crop damages due to rains by providing`1.6 crore in relief. We’ve also invested`50 crore in setting up new transformers and power lines to support farmlands. Under the Congress government’s initiatives, farmers are receiving free electricity up to 200 units and a`500 bonus for producing fine paddy. From Sankranti, Rythu Bharosa funds will also be credited to farmers’ ac-counts, benefiting those with up to 10 acres of land.

Congress promised six guarantees. How many have been fulfilled so far?

We’ve fulfilled 95% of our promises. This includes free bus travel for women, subsidized cooking gas at`500, and farm loan waivers amounting to`25,000 crore across the state. Plans are also under-way to increase old-age pensions from`2,000 to`4,000 and distribute new ration cards with fine rice supply.

What is your vision for Wanaparthy in the coming years?

My dream is to make Wanaparthy the number one district in Telangana. We’re working on setting up a`100-crore sports university, expanding healthcare and educational facilities, and creating better infrastructure. With the support of our visionary Chief Minister and the Congress government, we aim to bring even more transformative changes in the coming years.