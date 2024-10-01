MLA Urges for Uninterrupted Drinking Water Supply in Rural Areas

Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy has instructed Mission Bhagiratha officials to ensure that rural residents do not face any issues with drinking water supply. On Tuesday, he held a special meeting with Mission Bhagiratha officials at the MLA camp office in the district center, discussing the drinking water problems in several villages of Gattu Mandal. The MLA pointed out that due to the high water pressure in the Mission Bhagiratha pipelines, residents were facing difficulties in receiving proper drinking water supply.

MLA Krishnamohan Reddy urged the officials to address these issues and take the necessary steps. He also stressed the importance of regularly monitoring water supply in other areas to prevent further issues. Following this, the MLA honored Venkatramana, the newly appointed SE of Gadwal Mission Bhagiratha, by draping a shawl over him and presenting a bouquet.

Responding positively, the Mission Bhagiratha officials assured the MLA that repairs would be completed within two to three days. They also promised to install a new motor to improve the water supply and ensure that such problems do not recur in the future.

Former MPP Vijay Kumar, former ZPTC Rajasekhar, Mission Bhagiratha EE Parameshwar, Sridhar Reddy, and D. Ravichandra were among those who attended the event.