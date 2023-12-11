MLA Veerlapalli Shankar advocates comprehensive healthcare reforms

Rangareddy: In a significant development, Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar highlighted the transformative impact of the Rajiv Arogyashri Scheme, emphasising the government’s commitment to public welfare. The MLA, along with officials from the District Medical and Health Department and public representatives, launched the programme marking a notable increase in the ‘Arogyasree’ limit from Rs. 5 lakhs to a substantial Rs. 10 lakhs.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA underscored the importance of the Rajiv Arogyashri scheme, describing it as a “boon to the poor.” He expressed his gratitude to the Congress government for raising the financial limit, ensuring that citizens have access to essential medical treatments and surgeries for 1383 diseases and 289 medical disorders.

During his speech, Shankar recalled the tenure of the previous government, stating that from the collector to ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife), individuals were constrained in terms of employment opportunities and services provided. He criticised the previous administration for inadequately supporting medical officers and staff during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event saw the participation of notable figures, including former MLA C. Pratap Reddy and ZPTCs. MLA Shankar commended the efforts of the employees and activists in Telangana, stating that the state has become a cooperative entity that aligns with the desires of the people.