MLA Vijayaramana launches fine rice distribution

Peddapalli: MLA Chintakunta Vijayaramana Rao along with district Collector Koya Sriharsha launched the fine rice distribution for ration card holders at Subhash Nagar near the gas warehouse in Peddapalli town on Wednesday.

Later, in Nittur village of Peddapalli mandal, as per the request of the farmers, the MLAs laid the foundation stone for the construction of a culvert on the bank of the village pond with Rs. 20 lakh through the interest fund. Speaking on this occasion, Vijayaramana Rao said that during the purchase of the paddy crop in the rainy season, a bonus of Rs. 500 per quintal was paid to the farmers and fine rice was purchased.

He said that the required amount of fine rice is available in 55 ration shops in Peddapalli constituency. Due to the large quantity of fine rice being harvested in Peddapalli district, the needs of the district have been met and exported it to Asifabad district. Steps will be taken to increase additional shops if necessary.