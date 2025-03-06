Live
- Vijaya Dairy To Increase Milk Prices by Up to Rs 3 per Litre
- Rehabilitation centre opens at Medicover
- Sports Min Mandaviya to chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ on 2028 Olympics preparation, sports governance
- Udit Raj says Akhilesh not wrong in supporting Abu Azmi
- Emeralds students shine in CA results
- Champions Trophy: Miller backs NZ to win, admits travel ahead of semi-final wasn’t ideal
- 7 robbers held, booty worth ₹35 lakh recovered
- Regency College Celebrates National Cold Cuts Day with Culinary Flair
- No season should be off-season for Uttarakhand, says PM Modi
- Remove encroachments, Commissioner instructs officials
Just In
MLA Vijayudu distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries
Gawal: Alampur MLA Vijayudu reaffirmed his commitment to supporting underprivileged girls by distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques...
Gawal: Alampur MLA Vijayudu reaffirmed his commitment to supporting underprivileged girls by distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques at a special event held at the MLA camp office in Alampur Chowrasta, Undavelli mandal on Wednesday.
Vijayudu handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries and highlighted the government’s initiative of providing Rs 1,16,000 as financial assistance to girls from economically weaker sections for their marriage. He urged all beneficiaries to deposit the cheques into their bank accounts on time and make full use of the government’s welfare schemes. A total of 400 beneficiaries from Alampur, Undavelli, Itikyala, Manopad, Vaddepalli, and Rajoli mandals received Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques. The event saw the participation of Tahsildars, revenue officials, and BRS party leaders from the respective mandals.