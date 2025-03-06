MLA Vijayudu distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries

Gawal: Alampur MLA Vijayudu reaffirmed his commitment to supporting underprivileged girls by distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques at a special event held at the MLA camp office in Alampur Chowrasta, Undavelli mandal on Wednesday.

Vijayudu handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries and highlighted the government’s initiative of providing Rs 1,16,000 as financial assistance to girls from economically weaker sections for their marriage. He urged all beneficiaries to deposit the cheques into their bank accounts on time and make full use of the government’s welfare schemes. A total of 400 beneficiaries from Alampur, Undavelli, Itikyala, Manopad, Vaddepalli, and Rajoli mandals received Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques. The event saw the participation of Tahsildars, revenue officials, and BRS party leaders from the respective mandals.