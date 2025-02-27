  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA worships at Siva temple

MLA worships at Siva temple
x
Highlights

Devotees in large numbers thronged the temples of Lord Shiva across erstwhile Khammam, offering special prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday.

Wanaparthy: On Maha Shivaratri, MLA Thudi Megha Reddy visited the Swayambhu Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Kanduru village in Addakal mandal. He performed special pujas to the deity.

Reddy highlighted the significance of the temple, stating that worshipping the Swayambhu Ramalingeshwara here is considered as sacred as visiting Kashi Vishweshwara. He mentioned that Kanduru holds historical importance, as the Kalpavriksha trees found there are unique.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick