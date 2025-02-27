Live
- Grandeur marks Paagalankarana, celestial wedding
- Delhi liquor 'scam': Cong demands probe against BJP leaders
- Samsung One UI 7 Update: Eligible Devices, Release Timeline, and Key Features
- Centre opposes lifetime ban of convicted politicians
- Kotappakonda reverberates with ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ chants
- ‘Nimagna’ dance presentation strikes a chord with viewers
- Cyberabad police rescue infant, arrest 2
- Waltair Division promotes use of UTS mobile app
- Revanth’s poser to KTR over film producer’s death
- All set for MLC elections
Just In
MLA worships at Siva temple
Highlights
Devotees in large numbers thronged the temples of Lord Shiva across erstwhile Khammam, offering special prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday.
Wanaparthy: On Maha Shivaratri, MLA Thudi Megha Reddy visited the Swayambhu Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Kanduru village in Addakal mandal. He performed special pujas to the deity.
Reddy highlighted the significance of the temple, stating that worshipping the Swayambhu Ramalingeshwara here is considered as sacred as visiting Kashi Vishweshwara. He mentioned that Kanduru holds historical importance, as the Kalpavriksha trees found there are unique.
Next Story