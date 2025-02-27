MLA worships at Siva temple

Wanaparthy: On Maha Shivaratri, MLA Thudi Megha Reddy visited the Swayambhu Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Kanduru village in Addakal mandal. He performed special pujas to the deity.

Reddy highlighted the significance of the temple, stating that worshipping the Swayambhu Ramalingeshwara here is considered as sacred as visiting Kashi Vishweshwara. He mentioned that Kanduru holds historical importance, as the Kalpavriksha trees found there are unique.