MLA Yasaswini conducts ‘vratam’ for public welfare

MLA Yasaswini conducts ‘vratam’ for public welfare
Hanamkonda: Aspiring for the well-being of the people and the development of the region, Palakurthi MLA Yasaswini Raja Ramamohan Red-dy conducted a ‘Satyanarayana Vratam’ at her camp office on Wednesday.

Her in-laws, Congress Party Palakurthi constituency in-charge Jhansi Rajender Reddy, was present.

The vratam was attended by a large number of relatives from India and abroad, family members, and constituents. Priests performed the vratam with great devotion, chanting Vedic mantras and conducting special prayers. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA expressed optimism that the CM is positively inclined towards solving the problems faced by people and developing the constituency in all sectors. She stated her belief that conducting the vratam would bring positive outcomes for the constituency, ensuring people lead healthy, prosperous lives.

