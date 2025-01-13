MLA Yasaswini meets CM along with family

Hanamkonda : Palakurthy MLA Yasaswini Reddy, along with her husband and constituency in-charge Jhansi Rajender Reddy, met CM A Revanth Reddy at his residence in a courtesy visit. They presented the CM with a flower plant, honoured him with a shawl, and conveyed their New Year and Sankranti greetings.

During the meeting, the CM had a cordial discussion with Yasaswini and Jhansi Rajender Reddy on various topics. Key issues concerning the development of the constituency were highlighted.

On the occasion, the MLA said, “Welfare schemes introduced by the Revanth Reddy government have significantly benefited people and contributed to development of the constituency.” She wished for people across the State to celebrate Sankranti with joy and enthusiasm.

Jhansi Rajender Reddy praised the CM, stating that his governance over the past year has brought remarkable changes in people’s lives. She mentioned that the CM assured complete support for the proposed development projects in the constituency during the discussions.