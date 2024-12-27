MLA Yennam distributes blankets to students

Mahabubnagar: Local Yennam Srinivas Reddy reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing education, employment, healthcare, and agriculture during a community outreach event in the town. Speaking at the Madarsa Islamia Kashif-ul-Uloom, at Bayamma Tota in Mahabubnagar municipality, where he distributed free blankets to students, the MLA praised the institution’s dedication to education and assured continued support.

He recalled previous contributions, including benches for the students, and announced plans to provide computers to further enhance the learning environment. Stressing the government’s structured decision-making process, Yennam stated, “We consult officials and ministers to ensure that decisions align with constitutional principles.” Addressing the challenges of development, he remarked, “Progress cannot be achieved in a year, nor can 50 years of poverty be eradicated instantly. However, our government is working tirelessly to improve livelihoods and provide essential services.”

Yennam highlighted the government’s core focus areas are, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for farmers, offering free and quality education and healthcare and supporting unemployed youth with job opportunities.

He added that substantial budget allocations are directed toward these priorities, with a commitment to ensuring funds reach genuine beneficiaries. The MLA also expressed his determination to make Mahabubnagar a leading district in Telangana by incorporating public feedback and fostering growth across sectors.