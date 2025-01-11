MLA Yennam Leads in Vidya Nidhi Donations, Envisions Mahabubnagar as an Education Hub

Mahabubnagar : Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has taken a leading role in supporting the Vidya Nidhi initiative by donating ₹1 lakh from his monthly salary. During an event at the District Collector’s camp office on Saturday, he, along with other donors, handed over cheques amounting to ₹4,95,211 to the district collector Viziyendira Boi towards the District Education Fund.

MLA Yennam expressed his commitment to transforming Mahabubnagar into an educational hub. He stated that the district has contributed to his success, and it is his responsibility to give back by supporting education and development. "Education donation is the greatest of all contributions," he said.He appealed to successful individuals in various fields, including business, medicine, and engineering, to contribute to the Vidya Nidhi initiative. He also encouraged alumni from local schools and colleges to actively support the cause.

The MLA emphasized that every rupee donated to Vidya Nidhi would be used exclusively for improving government schools and supporting the education of underprivileged children. He expressed hope that this initiative would grow into a larger movement, starting with the few contributors today and expanding to include many more in the future.Several donors came forward to support the cause, including representatives from Rishi College, local leaders, and community members. Their contributions are seen as a strong step towards making Mahabubnagar a hub for education and development.MLA Yennam thanked all the donors for their support and reiterated his vision to create a brighter future for the students of Mahabubnagar.