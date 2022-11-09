MLAs' poaching case: HC okays police probe

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's single bench headed by Justice BollamVijaysen Reddy on Tuesday permitted the Cyberabad police to go ahead with the investigation into the case registered by the Moinabad police into alleged attempts by the three accused, Ramchandra Bharati, K Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji to induce and allure Rohit Reddy, TRS legislator with offer of Rs. 100 crore and Central government civil contracts so that Reddy and three other MLAs join the BJP.

The court, in its interim order, opined that the petitioner party BJP represented by its general secretary Premendar Reddy has filed limited information. It observed that the investigation cannot be stalled, as larger issues were involved.

The court directed the police to go ahead with the investigation and directed the party to file a counter-affidavit with more information.

Justice Reddy pronounced interim orders in the afternoon on two writ petitions in the case. One petition was filed by Kore Chitralekha, wife of Nandu Kumar contending that the investigation on FIR No 455/2022 on the file of Moinabad PS was biased, unfair and illegal. She sought transfer of the case to CBI or alternatively to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct the inquiry.

The other petition filed by Premendar Reddy alleged that the action of the State government and the police authorities in undertaking the investigation was biased and unfair with the sole intention to frame the BJP and damage its reputation at the instance of the ruling TRS. It also sought transfer of the investigation to CBI or a SIT.

Justice Reddy on October 29 while hearing the BJP had "deferred" the investigation into the case. "This court is not inclined to continue with the interim order dated November 4. The petition filed by the BJP is kept pending. The petitioner can approach this court with information available with him. He is always at liberty to canvass his grievance, as he has pleaded before the court that the issue has tarnished the party image. As larger issues are involved and a detailed hearing is required" he observed in the order.

Justice Reddy opined that "at the same time, investigation into the crime of this nature cannot be stalled for an indefinite period". The court lifted the deferment order and permitted the CP Cyberabad to go ahead with the investigation. It allowed the BJP to file additional documents and material, as he deems fit, along with the counter-affidavit.

During the course of passing orders, Justice Reddy placed on record all contentions put forth by Additional Advocate-General J Ramchandra Rao, counsel for BJP J Prabhakar Rao and Uday Hulla, senior counsel and former Advocate-General, Karnataka High Court, representing the accused. He adjourned the hearing to November 18.

Big relief to IAS officer Srilakshmi HC drops charges in Obulapuram mining case

The High Court single bench headed by Justice ChillakurSumalatha on Tuesday discharged YerraSrilakshmi, IAS, Special CS, MA&UD, Government of AP, from charges levelled against her by CBI in the Obulapuram mining case.

The criminal revision case filed by Srilakshmi sought to set aside the order dated October 17, 2022, passed in CrI M P No 47 of 2021 in CC No 1 of 2012 on the file of the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad.

Hearing the plea, Justice Sumalatha passed the advance order stating that the criminal revision case is allowed. She set aside the order of the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases.

The judge observed that there are no grounds for framing charges against Srilakshmi for offences punishable under Section 120-B r/w 409 IPC and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Therefore, the petitioner shall be discharged of the offences.

However, she said the trial court should verify whether the case attracts any other provisions of law. In that case charge(s) can be framed for any other offence(s), charge(s) and the trial proceedings may go on. "Barring that, this order becomes final. As a sequel, miscellaneous applications, if any, pending, shall stand closed".

AG tells HC: Detention authority considered rowdy-sheet history of Raja Singh

The Telangana High Court division bench comprising Justice A Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi on Tuesday heard arguments in the writ petition filed by T Usha Bai, wife of MLA T Raja Singh, urging to direct the State Government to set him free by quashing the order of Preventive Detention against him.

Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad continuing his arguments said copies of documents to the detenu were furnished as per his desire in Hindi. He informed the court that the argument on GO RT No. 1651 dated August 26 alleging that the copies were given to Singh in vernacular language was baseless. "The detention authority has taken into consideration all the rowdy-sheet history of Singh."

Prasad contended that the detenu had acknowledged that documents served to him by officials are 960 - 972 in number. The copies served to Singh by the government, which the detenu claim were not readable is false. Most copies are very clear; same copies are served to the bench also, the AG submitted. Submissions by senior counsel Ravichandra appearing for Usha Bai will be heard by the bench on November 9.